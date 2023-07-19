Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $223,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

