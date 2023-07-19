Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN stock opened at $322.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,328. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

