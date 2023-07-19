abrdn plc Acquires 78,959 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,215 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of First Solar worth $36,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

First Solar Stock Down 2.5 %

FSLR stock opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 516.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

