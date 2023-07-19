89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Sells $235,000.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
89bio Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 714,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.75.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
