88,136 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,938,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

