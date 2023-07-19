85,254 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,144,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

