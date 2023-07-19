4,675 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.26. 148,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,513. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.05 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

