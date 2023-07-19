1,503 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.6 %

ASML stock traded down $27.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $729.85. 1,040,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,398. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

