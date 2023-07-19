1,226 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $237.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,031. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock worth $202,303,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.