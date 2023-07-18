Status Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Status has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $97.70 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,847.07 or 1.00060759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02512801 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,268,357.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.