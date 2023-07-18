Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 7,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

