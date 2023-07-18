SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 731,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 405,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 332,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SK Telecom by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,013,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 266,694 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.