SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 731,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NYSE:SKM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 405,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
