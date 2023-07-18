Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Drops By 25.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 585,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 1,586,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
