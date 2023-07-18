Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 25.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

