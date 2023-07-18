Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 25.0%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permanent TSB Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.