Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 24.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 71,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,732. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,842,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $990,180. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

