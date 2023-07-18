Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Decreases By 47.2%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Eastside Distilling Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 109,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.70.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.40. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 395.21% and a negative net margin of 117.89%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
