Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 35,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,161. The stock has a market cap of $914.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $316,437. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

