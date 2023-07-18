POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.27

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 78111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
POET Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
