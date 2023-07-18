Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,030.0 days.

Legrand Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.10.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.