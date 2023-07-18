Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0664

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $135,108.51 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

