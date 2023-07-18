FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.86). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 265,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

