DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Update

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock worth $121,280,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DICE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 859,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,383. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $47.11.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

