Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.35

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 14138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

