Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 117,647 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 617,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Price Performance

ZURA opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20. Zura Bio has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $37.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zura Bio

ZURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

