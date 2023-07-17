ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

Shares of SRTTY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.09. 339,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Get ZOZO alerts:

About ZOZO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.