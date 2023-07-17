ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

NYSE:ZIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. 605,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

