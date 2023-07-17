Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

