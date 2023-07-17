Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $7.04 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 117,098.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,492 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

