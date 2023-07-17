Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 284,084 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,084 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.10 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.