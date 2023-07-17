Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,667 shares of company stock worth $1,016,545 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.