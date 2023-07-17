Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WH traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $74.22. 190,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,856. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

