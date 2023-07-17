World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

NYSE INT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

