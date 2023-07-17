WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.82

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 141707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 209.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 553,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 375,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

