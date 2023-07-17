Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $302.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.20 and a 200-day moving average of $277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

