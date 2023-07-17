Win Advisors Inc. Purchases 587 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,911.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 343,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

