Win Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2,503.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. 560,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,676. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

