Win Advisors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 46,495.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $76.99. 277,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,468. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

