Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. 443,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

