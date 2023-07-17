Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

