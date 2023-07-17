Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in June

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

WIA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 42,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

