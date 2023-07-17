Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GDO remained flat at $12.51 on Friday. 41,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.55.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
