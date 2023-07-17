Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO remained flat at $12.51 on Friday. 41,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 243,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

