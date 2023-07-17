Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $73.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

