WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.03. The stock had a trading volume of 211,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

