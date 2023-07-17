WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 569,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

