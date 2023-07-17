WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.93. 244,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,133. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.52.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

