WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,913 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,380. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

