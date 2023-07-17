Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

MPC stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

