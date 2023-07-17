Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.