Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.38 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.