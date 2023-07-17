Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 358,991 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,991 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $59,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.